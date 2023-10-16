Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $193.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.70 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

