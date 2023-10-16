Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 172,683 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

APi Group Trading Down 2.7 %

APG opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

