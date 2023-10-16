Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $176.37 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Northrop Grumman worth $176,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOC opened at $495.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

