Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $179.16 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of ANSYS worth $179,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $293.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

