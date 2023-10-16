Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $180.61 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,994 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $180,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $176.42 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.81.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

