Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 164,914 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.81% of Teladoc Health worth $199,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

TDOC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,835 shares of company stock worth $676,788 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

