Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,930 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $222,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $392.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.76 and a 200-day moving average of $371.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $252.55 and a 12-month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.