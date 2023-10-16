Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Autodesk worth $186,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.