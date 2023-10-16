Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

