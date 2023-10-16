800 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after buying an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,813,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,839,000 after acquiring an additional 513,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.