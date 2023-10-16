Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

