Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $38,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

