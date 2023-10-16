Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,086 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $930.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $925.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $727.43 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

