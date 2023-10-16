Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,312.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,139.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,313.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,312.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,139.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Trading Down 0.4 %

BXC opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

