Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $394,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

