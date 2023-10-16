Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

