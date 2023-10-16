Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

