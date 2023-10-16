Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $143.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

