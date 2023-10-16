Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

