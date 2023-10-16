Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $289,000 Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $3,894,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $883.87 million, a P/E ratio of -169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

