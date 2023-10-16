Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

