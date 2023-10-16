Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,304 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

NYSE SLB opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

