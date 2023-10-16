Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

