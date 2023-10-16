Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after acquiring an additional 125,725 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $541,162 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

