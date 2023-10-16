Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Comparison

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Japan Exchange Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00 Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $77.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Japan Exchange Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $2.70 billion 6.45 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -13.00 Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.20

Japan Exchange Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Japan Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97% Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.