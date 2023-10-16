Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,660 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $37,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $219.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

