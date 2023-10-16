Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MAA opened at $131.42 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.59 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
