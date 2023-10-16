Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.94 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

