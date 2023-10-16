Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.