Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $247.14 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,219,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $247,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

