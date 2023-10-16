Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 851 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $73.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

