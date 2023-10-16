Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 143 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.19.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.