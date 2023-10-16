Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,879,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $275,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.