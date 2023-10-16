Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.7 %

APH opened at $81.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

