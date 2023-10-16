Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $372,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $275.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.