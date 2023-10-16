ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.