Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 114,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of The Cigna Group worth $248,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,778,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,423,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CI opened at $305.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.