Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 184,264 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.92% of Trimble worth $251,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

