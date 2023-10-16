Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,359 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of American Tower worth $257,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.19.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

