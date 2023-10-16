Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 553,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of CVS Health worth $269,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

