General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

