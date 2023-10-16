Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Rises By 19.9%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.