Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Rises By 19.9%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
