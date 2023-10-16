AM Squared Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.04 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

