AM Squared Ltd Has $42,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AM Squared Ltd cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $146.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

