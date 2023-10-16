Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,842 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $44,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

EXR stock opened at $118.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.20 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.