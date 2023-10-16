Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY opened at $0.10 on Monday. Odyssey Health has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

