AM Squared Ltd Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of JKHY opened at $145.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.59.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.46.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
