Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RAIFY opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 20.20%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

