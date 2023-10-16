Covenant (COVN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,011.09

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $6,011.09 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covenant has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

