Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.00 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $139.00 million and $5.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00034097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,825,448 coins and its circulating supply is 767,184,974 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

